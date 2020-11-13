What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Yalda Jamali is displaying her latest paintings in an exhibition titled “Meliorism” at Shirin Gallery 2.

Shirin Gallery 1 is also hanging paintings by Marzieh Qasempur in an exhibition named “Revolving Play”.

Both exhibits will run until November 24 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* Paintings by Marzieh Baqeri are currently on view in an exhibition at the Tarrahan-e Azad Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Middle of Common Gathering” will continue until November 24 at the gallery located at No. 41 Salmas Square off Fatemi St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Javad Modarresi is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Paradox III” will run until December 11 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* Shokuh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Reyahaneh Bolandeqbal.

The exhibit will continue until November 25 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Zahra Qiasi is currently underway at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit named “Locus” will be running until December 2 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* Saye Gallery is currently hosting an exhibition of paintings by M. H. Novin named “Textural”.

The exhibit will continue until November 25 at the gallery that can be found at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Watercolor

* An exhibition of watercolors by Leila Bakhtiarirad is currently underway at the Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Colors Are Beyond the Nature”

will run until November 17 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.



Sculpture

* Shahrokh Faryusefi is showcasing his latest collection of sculptures in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition named “Shahrokh & Shakhoo” will continue until November 24 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.



Drawing/collage



* Maryam Majd is displaying her latest drawings and collages in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit will run until November 30 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Calligraphic painting

* Gholam-Hossein Farrokhnasab is hanging his latest collection of calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Read as You Know” runs until November 24 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Mojtba Yadollahi, Marjan Nikjah, Maedeh Fekri, Mahmud Rezai and several other artists is underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Fusion” will run until November 17 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

