Annual passenger car tires output to surpass 20m by March 2021

TEHRAN- The annual production of passenger car tires will reach over 20 million in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021), according to the spokesman of the Iranian Tire Syndicate.

Mostafa Tanha said that despite the sanctions, Iranian manufacturers’ performance has been outstanding in terms of tire production, especially passenger car tires.

He said over 12.528 million passenger car tires weighing 90,538 tons have been produced in the country during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, showing 26 percent and 29 percent growth in terms of number and weight, respectively, compared to the same period of time in the past year.

If the above-mentioned positive trend continues, it will be possible to break the production record of 20 million tires by the end of this year, which will be achieved for the first time in the tire industry, Tanha underscored.

In early August, an official with Iran’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry said that increasing the amount of investment making for the production of the tire in the country is a necessity.

Kamran Kargar, the acting head of planning, supplying, and market regulating office of the ministry, said the consumption of tire is noticeable in Iran due to the country’s big transportation fleet.

“Now the ground is properly prepared for the production of light and heavy vehicles tires in the country, and investment making will play a significant role both for the establishment of new production units and for launching development projects”, the official noted.

Having an annual production capacity of 426,000 tons of tire, Iran accounts for 41 percent of tire output in the West Asian region, according to the deputy director of the non-metal industries office of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.

Mohsen Safdari has said that 11 tire production units are active in the country creating jobs for 14,500 people.

He said 426,000 tons is the nominal capacity, while the real output is less than this figure as some units are working with 60-70 percent of their capacity.

“Iranian tire industry is dependent on foreign raw materials by 40 percent, so we are self-reliant by 60 percent in this field”, the official announced.

In a bid to nullify the U.S. sanctions, Iran is determined to strengthen its domestic production to achieve self-reliance.

Selecting the motto of “Pickup in Production” for the previous Iranian calendar year (March 2019-March 2020), and the slogan of “Surge in Production” for the current year indicates the Islamic Republic’s determination to achieve this goal.

To this end, the Iranian ministries besides the private sector have been outlining their programs for the surge in production.

MA/MA