Bernd Schroeder’s “We’re All There” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Bernd Schroeder’s “We’re All There” (Wir sind doch alle da) has recently been published by Fanus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mahshid Mir-Moezzi.

The story is about Benny who is sixteen. After an accident, he lies unconscious in the hospital. People who otherwise have little to do with each other gather around his bed, Ines and Michael, his parents, actually never wanted to meet again.

Else and Ferdinand are the grandparents with whom Benny has lived for a long time. His friend Willi found him after he went to the ski hut alone. They all stand there with their memories and conflicts, new jealousies and old arguments.

The story leads the readers to wonder who will be waiting for Benny when he finally wakes up again. Moving, with wit and irony, Bernd Schroeder writes about the people whom no one chooses, but who determine everyone’s life.

Schroeder was born in Aussig, the Czech Republic. He lives in Berlin. As the author and director of numerous radio and television plays, he received the Adolf Grimme Prize in 1986 and the German Film Prize in 1992.

“Old Love”, “To America” and “Waiting for Goebbels” are among his other books.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Bernd Schroeder’s “We’re All There”.

