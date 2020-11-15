Online handicrafts expo eyeing overseas buyers

TEHRAN - The 34th national handicrafts exhibition of Iran, which is being held virtually from November 3, is planning to lay the ground for offering products to foreign buyers.

“This issue is being studied and, if possible, we are planning to provide the online shopping opportunity for people outside the country,” CHTN quoted tourism official Khashayar Nikzadfar as saying on Sunday.

So far, 800 crafters with 2,800 products have applied to attend the exhibition, he said.

Iran ranks first globally in the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council (WCC), as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In late January, cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

The country exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

