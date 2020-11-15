Iranian platform to stream “Cinema Donkey” 

TEHRAN – Upera, a major Iranian platform for online movie screening, will be streaming the Iranian comedy “Cinema Donkey” directed by Shahed Ahmadlu next month.

Starring Mohammadreza Davudnejad, Hassan Rezai and Puria Shakibai, the movie satirizes professional misconduct in Iranian cinema. It is about the making of a movie and the need to find a donkey for the shoot.

The movie has been acclaimed in several festivals. It won the Corall d’Or for best picture at the 6th Begur International Comedy Film Festival in the Costa Brava, a coastal region of Catalonia in northeastern Spain in October.

The dark comedy was showcased during the Cannes Film Market – Marché du Film during May 2019.

“How Much Do You Want to Cry?” is Ahmadlu’s feature-length film debut. His credits include the short films “The Crew”, “Charlie Is Sad”, “The Photographer’s Studio”, “The Watchtower”, “The Young Directors” and a number of mini-documentaries made behind the scenes of other films.

Photo: A scene from “Cinema Donkey” directed by Shahed Ahmadlu.

RM/MMS/YAW



