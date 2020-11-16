Basket weaving in Tehran to be revived 

TEHRAN –Basket weaving, a forgotten field of handicraft that was once flourished in the village of Sangan, Tehran province, is planned to be revived in the near future.

Holding basket weaving training courses and updating its handmade products is on the agenda of Tehran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, deputy provincial tourism chief Parvaneh Heidari said on Sunday.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The country exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/MG

