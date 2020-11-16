Handicraft courses to provide jobs for inmates

TEHRAN –Training courses in different fields of handicraft are scheduled to be held in the north-central province of Semnan with the aim of providing job opportunities for prisoners.

The courses also aim at creating sustainable employment for the prisoners after their release as well as motivating them and promoting handicraft fields as sources of income, Ali Akbar Zarei, a provincial tourism official, said on Sunday.

He also noted that the prisoners will be provided with facilities and equipment as well as information on marketing and sustainable employment.

Tourism ministry helps empower inmates

In late October, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prisons, Security, and Corrective Measures Organization with the aim of creating jobs and making income for prisoners.

The MOU also aimed at implementing special educational and promotional programs, identifying talented prisoners, and improving their social status.

The deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian said that handicrafts products made by prisoners have been displayed in various exhibitions, and the income generated from selling these products has been returned to the prisoners and their families.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19).

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones were exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/MG