Parliament to review ‘strategic bill to lift sanctions’ at first opportunity

TEHRAN – The Iranian Parliament’s strategic bill to lift the United States sanctions on Iran will be submitted to the Parliament’s presiding board at the earliest opportunity, a senior lawmaker sitting on the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee told the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA) on Monday.

“The strategic bill to lift the sanctions will be submitted to the presiding board as soon as possible after approval by the National Security Committee,” said Abbas Moqtadaee, the deputy head of the parliamentary committee.

Moqtadaee was referring to the recent bill put forward by Iranian lawmakers in early November that aims to make the U.S. lift sanctions on Iran by doubling down on nuclear activities.

According to the 9-article bill, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will be required to produce and store at least 120 kilograms of enriched uranium with 20 percent purity level at the Fordow nuclear facility every year, and to fulfill the country’s peaceful industrial demands with uranium enriched above 20%, Tasnim news reported on November 2, adding that once ratified, the bill will oblige the AEOI to increase the monthly output of enriched uranium for various peaceful purposes with different purity levels by at least 500 kg.

The news agency also said that the bill entails uranium enrichment activities with at least 1,000 IR-2M centrifuge machines at Natanz within three months after the ratification of the law, and compels the AEOI to launch uranium enrichment as well as research and development activities at the Fordow nuclear site with at least 164 IR-6 centrifuges and increase the number of centrifuge machines to 1,000 by March 2021.

The new bill also necessitates the inauguration of a metallic uranium factory in Isfahan within 5 months and restoration of a 40-Megawatts heavy water reactor in Arak, which was supposed to be re-designed and optimized under the JCPOA. The bill requires the Iranian government to prevent any foreign access and monitoring beyond the Additional Protocol.

The bill, which was discussed in the parliamentary committee according to Moqtadaee, also requires the government to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) three months after the ratification of it if the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), failed to uphold their obligations under the JCPOA.

Moqtadaee said this bill will enable the Islamic Republic of Iran to lift the “cruel sanctions” of the U.S.

“In the strategic plan of action to lift sanctions on Iran, we seek to ensure the maximum interests of our country,” the lawmaker said. “Now that the Western parties have not fulfilled their obligations, the Parliament decided to realize the lost rights of the Iranian people within the framework of its oversight and legal duties through this plan.”

He added, “It will be submitted to the presiding board as soon as the details are finalized and approved by the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.”

