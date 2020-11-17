Ancient coffins discovered in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – Two ancient clay coffins have recently been discovered in Jubaji, a historical site in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

The coffins were transferred to a safe place to be studied, restored, and preserved by a number of cultural heritage experts and archeologists, CHTN quoted cultural heritage official Atef Rashnui as saying on Monday.

The exact historical era the coffins belong to is still unknown due to incomplete studies, he said.

Back in 2007, an Elamite tomb containing two female skeletons in two bronze sarcophagi from the sixth century BC was discovered by construction workers at the site, which was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 2008.

The princesses had been provided with objects for their journey to the next world including luxurious objects, mainly gold jewelry and bracelets.

The Elamites mostly settled in the lowlands located in the southwestern region of present-day Iran.

ABU/MG