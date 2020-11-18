TEDPIX climbs 48,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), increased 48,389 points to 1.345 million on Wednesday.

Over 7.516 billion securities worth 91.751 trillion rials (about $2.184 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index gained 39,608 points, and the second market’s index rose 81,993 points.

TEDPIX had dropped 5.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar week (ended on November 13).

MA/MA