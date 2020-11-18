Coronavirus an opportunity to strengthen tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN - The outbreak of coronavirus has provided an opportunity to boost tourism infrastructure in the eastern South Khorasan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has put tourism to a halt and caused lots of problems, it has provided an opportunity to improve tourism infrastructure, as there are no visitors to the province’s historical sites, CHTN quoted Hassan Ramezani as saying on Tuesday.

It is expected that the tourism sites will be in a more favorable condition for travelers and tourists after the current crisis ends, the official added.

He also noted that there are 30 tourism projects underway in accommodation centers, hotels, caravanserais for improving water and electricity networks of the tourist sites.

Creating the tourist village complex of Birjand in collaboration with the private sector is one of the main projects, he mentioned.

South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

