Armenian airline to resume Tehran service

TEHRAN – Aircompany Armenia has announced the resumption of its Tehran-Yerevan service with passengers needed to present a health certificate with a negative coronavirus PCR test result, issued at most 72 hours before the flights, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Over the past couple of months, many countries, including the Islamic Republic, imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus. In this line, incoming and outgoing flights have been suspended, and road travels restricted to a great extent.

AFM/MG