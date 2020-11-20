Ancient clay figurines, dagger recovered from smugglers

TEHRAN –A total of 32 historical objects have been confiscated from two smugglers in the village of Esfandagheh, near Jiroft, an ancient city in the southeastern province of Kerman.

The recovered objects include some clay animal and human figurines, metal daggers, and clay utensils, belonging to different historical eras, Seyyed Ali Hosseini, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Thursday, ILNA reported.

The relics have been handed over to the cultural heritage experts for further studies, the official noted.

The discovery was made based on an anonymous report to the authorities over illegally keeping ancient relics in antique dealers’ homes, he added.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

