“Wintopia” to be realized at Cinéma Vérité

TEHRAN – “Wintopia”, a documentary tracing the enigmatic footsteps of iconic Canadian documentary filmmaker Peter Wintonick through his daughter Mira’s lens, will be screened at the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

When Canadian documentary titan Peter Wintonick died in 2013, he left behind over three decades’ worth of released work and 300 private videotapes. Shot over the last 15 years and labeled “Utopia”, the private tapes documented Peter’s quixotic and poetic quest to find a place on the earth where everyone is happy.

The result is a fascinating collage of footage from the “Utopia” collection, home movies from the family archive, scenes from earlier films, and telephone conversations with colleagues and family members. In voice-over, Mira takes us along on her journey. She molds all these elements into a story about the grieving process, a daughter’s attempt to understand the father she lost too soon, and a tribute to a restless and original spirit on a quest to find an ideal world.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) as the main organizer of Cinéma Vérité has selected a variety of top documentaries to screen during the festival, which will be held totally online from December 8 to 15 due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Kubrick by Kubrick”, a documentary by the French filmmaker Gregory Monro, and “The Cordillera of Dreams”, the winner of the 2019 Golden Eye Award for best documentary film at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival by Chilean filmmaker Patricio Guzman has also been selected to go on screen at the festival.

Photo: “Wintopia” by Mira Burt-Wintonick.

