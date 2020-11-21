Constructors agree to cut one story for sake of UNESCO site 

TEHRAN – Owners of a multi-storey building, which is being constructed adjacent to the famed Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran, have ultimately agreed to eliminate one floor to preserve the endangered visual landspade of the UNESCO-registered site.

“Reducing the height of the building, which is being constructed in the vicinity of Golestan Palace, eliminates possible threats to this valuable complex in terms of losing its UNESCO status,” Parham Janfeshan, who presides over Tehran province’s tourism department, said on Friday.



A destination for domestic and international travelers, Golestan Palace is located in the heart and historic core of Tehran. The palace complex is one of the oldest in the Iranian capital, originally built during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) in the historic walled city.

Following extensions and additions, it received its most characteristic features in the 19th century, when the palace complex was selected as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family (1789-1925). At present, Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates.

UNESCO has it that the complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

AFM/