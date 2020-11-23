Rafsanjan to host street performances of Divine Commander Theater Festival

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 2nd Divine Commander Theater Festival have announced that the street theater performances will take place in various places in the southern Iranian city Rafsanjan near Kerman, Commander Qassem Soleimani’s hometown, from December 21 to 26.

The festival was established to commemorate the IRGC Quds Force chief who was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

“The performances will take place across the city while social distancing and health protocols will be observed, and the stage performances will be held in the city of Sirjan or the cities of participating troupes considering the COVID-19 condition,” the director of the Kerman Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammadreza Alizadeh, said on Monday.

In the stage section, the troupes have been invited to give five performances in their cities. In addition, troupes will travel to stage performances in nearby villages.

Twelve stage plays as well as over 70 street theater plays will be performed during the festival.

Over 70 plays will also be competing for the award for best script.

The stage plays are coming from 22 provinces and the street performances from 24 provinces.

“When the Muscles Turn to Stone” by writer and director Kianush Ahmadi is among the entries picked by a selecting committee that is composed of Shahram Ahmadzadeh, Mehdi Nasiri and Maziar Rashid-Salehi.

“Carnelian” by Shahram Soltani is another highlight of the lineup, and director Morteza Asadimaram will stage “Standing like a Cypress to Watch the Sun” written by Hashem Purmohammadi.

“Dragunov” written by Zeinab Zavalan will be directed by Doosti Irani, and director Mohammad-Hamed Esmaeilpur will stage “Tiny Little Birds” written by Govan-Mehr Esmaeilpur.

“1:20 AM” by Pejman Shahverdi, “Soldier” by Mohammad-Hossein Nazari, “Cold Breathe” by Mohammad Qasemi and “January 3” have also been selected.

The lineup also includes “The Sociology of Death” by Asghar Garusi, “Wave” by Sajjad Mansuri and “An Appointment in Damascus” by Nasser Hajibaqeri.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Theater and the Revayat Foundation are the main organizers of the event.

Photo: A poster for the Divine Commander Theater Festival.

