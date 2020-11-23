Aquaculture development to materialize surge in production, boost non-oil export

TEHRAN- Paying attention to strengthening the infrastructure of non-oil exports is one of the ways to achieve the goals of a resistance economy, and the field of aquaculture and fisheries has an effective role in this due, through promoting entrepreneurship and employment, as well as bringing foreign currency.

Aquaculture is one of the most important branches of agriculture and its share should be properly strengthened in the strategies of Iran’s resistance economy.

Therefore, development of this sector is being pursued to materialize “Surge in Production”, which is the motto of the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), and also the objective of boosting non-oil exports, which is one of the major strategies of Iran to nullify the U.S. sanctions.

Fishery production has increased noticeably in the country in recent years.

Iran’s annual fishery output stood at 1.28 million tons in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), while the planned figure was 1.25 million tons. This amount of output was achieved despite the sanctions and related difficulties in the previous year.

The output is anticipated to reach 1.5 million tons this year.

The country’s fishery export stood at 146,000 tons worth $538.9 million in the past year, while the import was 29,000 tons valued at $98.9 million, so Iran’s fishery trade balance was $440 million in the previous year.

The export is anticipated to reach 150,000 tons valued at $600 million in the current year.

Enjoying high quality, Iran’s fishery products were sold easily in the export markets, and also some new export destinations welcomed these products in the past year.

New markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations opened up for Iranian fishery products in the previous year.

The latest report released by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) shows that the country’s fishery export has risen 10 percent in terms of value, and four percent in terms of weight, during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Some 12 aquatic species are already bred in Iran and the figure is planned to reach 17 by the end of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (March 2021).

Among the plans and programs that the country is implementing in the present year to develop the aquaculture industry, it could be referred to the continuous monitoring of fishery exports, evaluating and monitoring of the performance of provinces, holding specialized desks in TPO to release related reports and discuss the competitive advantages of the products to be exported, and recognizing new export markets.