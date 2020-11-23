TEDPIX rises 16,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 16,682 points, or one percent, to 1.375 million on Monday.

Over 11.816 billion securities worth 117.411 trillion rials (about $2.795 billion) were traded in the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index rose 17,734 points, and the second market’s index gained 12,844 points.

TEDPIX gained 124,000 points, or 10 percent, to 1.345 million points during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on November 20).

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18, the week ended on November 6, and the previous week.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising for some months, the index has witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

