Tehran ‘oldest’ clock to start ticking again 

TEHRAN – An old clock, which is said to be the oldest in Tehran, is being restored to its glory days, an official with Tehran Municipality has announced.

The 120-year-old clock, which is installed at the Qajar-era (1789–1925) Moshir al-Saltaneh Mosque in downtown Tehran, is considered as Tehran’s oldest clock, and it has been broken for almost 70 years and hasn’t been working, IRNA quoted Nasrollah Abadian as saying on Monday.

The restoration/repairing project, which is being done by the most experienced Iranian horologists, is scheduled to come to an end by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), the official added.

He added some rehabilitation works are being commenced on the exterior walls of the mosque as well.

Also known as Clock Mosque, Moshir al-Saltaneh mosque and school was built in 1903 by Mirza Ahmad Khan Monshibashi- Moshir al-Saltaneh, who was one of the ministers during the reign of two Qajar kings, Mozaffar ad-Din Shah and Mohammad Ali Shah.

