Italian diplomat visits National Museum of Iran, discusses ways to expand ties

TEHRAN - Yaroslava Romanova, the cultural attaché of the Italian Embassy in Tehran, paid a visit to the National Museum of Iran on Monday.

She also met with the museum’s deputy director Fereidoun Biglari, discussing ways to expand cooperation in museum studies.

They exchanged views on the past and current state of relations between the Iran National Museum and Italian museums and universities by the means of bilateral exhibitions and archaeological studies.

Romanova referred to the long history of cultural relations between the two nations, which have a history of several thousand years.

She further expressed hope that these close relations would be expanding in particular collaboration between the National Museum and Italian museums.

She stressed that previous collaborations between Italian museums and the National Museum of Iran have been very fruitful and gave both nations a better understanding of each other.

Referring to the close connection between the National Museum of Iran and Italian museums and universities, Biglari said that over the past two decades, the National Museum has participated individually or in museum groups in six exhibitions in Italy, the last of which was “Lions and Bulls from ancient Persia in Aquileia” that was held in 2016.

He further referred to the recent exhibition of “Iran and Italy: 60 Years of Collaboration on Cultural Heritage”, which was held in 2016 at the National Museum and was supported by the Embassy of Italy in Tehran, ISMEO, Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism of Iran.

The Iranian official expressed hope that in the future, by holding exhibitions on common cultural relations between the two ancient civilizations in the museums of both countries; another step can be taken to deepen these relations.

In the end, Romanova expressed her hope that after the closure of the museum due to the pandemic, she will be able to visit the Museum and get acquainted with the ancient cultures of Iran. At the end of the meeting, the cultural deputy of the museum presented several publications of the National Museum to the Italian diplomat to get more acquainted with the Iran National museum and its previous exhibitions, especially those held in Italy.

AFM/