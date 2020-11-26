Persepolis held by Naft Masjed Soleyman

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team played out a goalless draw with Naft Masjed Soleyman in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Lackluster Persepolis were held to a goalless draw for the second time in three weeks on a rainy day in Masjed Soleyman’s Behnam Mahmoudi Stadium.

Siamak Nemati failed to convert his penalty for Persepolis in the 40th minute.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan drew 1-1 with Payakn. Ebrahim Salehi scored for visiting Paykan in the 33rd minute and Miald Jahani equalized the match two minutes later.

Sanat Naft earned a late 1-1 draw against Shahr Khodro in Mashhad. Meraj Pourtaghi scored for Shahr Khodro in the 82nd minute and Taleb Reykani leveled the score from the penalty spot in the dying moments of the match.

The match between Tractor and Sepahan was postponed to Friday due to heavy snowfall in Tabriz.