“Tintin and Sinbad” published in Lebanon 

TEHRAN – An Arabic translation of “Tintin and Sinbad”, Iranian writer Mohammad Mirkiani’s book on the cultural invasion of the West, has recently been published in Lebanon.

The book has been published by the Dar Meem Publishing House.

“Tintin and Sinbad” was written in 1991 for young adults. The book has been republished eleven times since then.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, wrote a commendation for “Tintin and Sinbad” in 2016, 22 years after it was written.

“I have always tried to explain this story, but unfortunately, not many have believed it. Now, this is good: witness this book, the narrator of the story has seen the events himself with his own eyes, and has published the story of Tintin and Sinbad,” the Leader has written.

“Now it has become easier for me. I only need to give a copy of this book to all the children,” he added.

In this book, Tintin and his friends appear and experience a new adventure in the East, where they intend to find oriental tales to dominate, but Sinbad with his oriental-themed legends fights against the invaders.

The Muhenna Publishing House in the northwestern Turkish city of Bursa published “Tintin and Sinbad” in Turkish last year.

Berna Karagözoglu, a faculty member of the Persian Language and Literature Department of the Agri Ibrahim Cecen University, was the translator of the book into Turkish.

In addition, a biography of Mirkiani was published in Turkish in 2018.

Turkish scholar Berna Karagozoglu is the author of the book “Muhammed Mirkiyani”, which was published by Egitim Yayinevi in the Turkish town of Konya.

Karagozoglu calls Mirkiani a writer who dedicated his life to children. He is the author of “Uncle Rustam”, “Tintin and Sinbad”, “Uncle Sohrab”, “Day of My Loneliness” and dozens of other books.

Karagozoglu teaches at the Persian Language and Literature Department of Agri Ibrahim Cecen University in Eastern Anatolia in Turkey.

“Iran Children and Youth Literature Writers” is among her credits.

Photo: Arabic version of “Tintin and Sinbad” by Iranian writer Mohammad Mirkiani.

