Winter resorts to come on stream in Qazvin

TEHRAN – The final preparations of two winter sports projects are being completed in Qazvin province, north-central Iran.

One of the projects concerns a previously-constructed chairlift, which was shut due to some technical issues five years ago, the provincial tourism chief announced on Saturday.

The resort is currently being restored… and will be opening its doors to the public when all defects are fully fixed and a standard approval is gained. And the other project involves a ski lift with three tourist resorts, Alireza Khazaeli said, IRNA reported.

Such projects are expected to develop tourism in the region and attract more tourists and holidaymakers during the cold days of the year, the official added.

Back in September, the official announced that some 6.3 trillion rials ($150 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) had been invested in the tourism sector of the province over the past seven years, which shows a 287 percent increase.

With these investments, several tourism-related projects such as hotels, eco-lodge units, traditional restaurants, tourist complexes, and travel agencies are being implemented in the province, Khazaeli added.

The capital city of Qazvin was once the seat of power of the mighty Persian Empire, under Safavids, from 1548 to 98. It is a major tourist destination with a wonderfully restored caravanserai-turned-arts precinct, some quirky museums, and a handful of decent eating options. For most travelers, Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous Castles of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

ABU/AFM

