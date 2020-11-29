Over half a million tons of commodities traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- Over 504,700 tons of commodities were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), which was 10 percent higher than the figure of its preceding week.

As reported by IME Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the value of traded commodities was over 47 trillion rials (about $1.119 billion).

In the past week, the IME’s metal and mineral trading floor witnessed trading of 65,574 tons of commodities worth 11.163 trillion rials (about $265.7 million), and more than 437,953 tons of commodities valued at 36.262 trillion rials (about $863.3 million) were traded at the oil and petrochemical trading floor.

As previously reported, over 1.918 million tons of commodities worth 200 trillion rials (about $4.761 billion) were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the eight Iranian calendar month of Aban (October 22-November 20).

In the past month, the IME’s metal and mineral trading floor witnessed trading of 703,529 tons of commodities worth 89.345 trillion rials (about $2.127 billion).

More than 1.212 million tons of commodities valued at 110.675 trillion rials (about $2.635 billion) were traded at the oil and petrochemical trading floor of the IME during the previous month.

Furthermore, 1,736 tons of commodities were traded in the side market of the IME.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

In late April, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

