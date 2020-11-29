Demonstrators seek revenge for Fakhrizadeh assassination

People from different walks of life gathered in front of the Imam Khomeini house in Qom on Saturday strongly protesting the assassination of prominent scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Also, university students held a protest in front of the Foreign Ministry representative office in Shiraz demanding revenge for the assassination of the scientist.

Israel and the U.S. are the prime suspects for the terrorist act. Senior military and political officials have said the perpetrators of the criminal act should await a tough revenge.

