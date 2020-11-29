Places in Tehran province named after martyr Fakhrizadeh

TEHRAN – The city council of Tehran approved on Sunday a proposal to name a street in the city after martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior expert specialized in nuclear technology, was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon.

The assassination against Fakhrizadeh took place in the Absard region of Damavand County, about 40 kilometers northeast of Tehran.

The street, previously named “Sanaye”, literally meaning industries, was renamed, an area near the Ministry of Defense, as Fakhrizadeh was the head of the Defense Ministry's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND).

On Saturday, the Absard city council changed the name of city’s main square, which was previously named the Municipality Square, to Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

