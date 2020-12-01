Iranian bookstores offer “Red Clocks” by Leni Zumas

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Leni Zumas’s “Red Clocks” has recently been published by Flamingo Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Kambiz Manuchehrian.

In this ferociously imaginative novel, abortion is once again illegal in America, in-vitro fertilization is banned, and the Personhood Amendment grants rights of life, liberty and property to every embryo.

In a small Oregon fishing town, five very different women navigate these new barriers alongside age-old questions surrounding motherhood, identity and freedom. Ro, a single high-school teacher, is trying to have a baby on her own, while also writing a biography of Eivor, a little-known 19th-century female polar explorer.

Susan is a frustrated mother of two, trapped in a crumbling marriage. Mattie is the adopted daughter of doting parents and one of Ro’s best students, who finds herself pregnant with nowhere to turn. And Gin is the gifted, forest-dwelling herbalist, or “mender”, who brings all their fates together when she’s arrested and put on trial in a frenzied modern-day witch hunt.

“Red Clocks” is at once a riveting drama, whose mysteries unfold with magnetic energy, and a shattering novel of ideas. In the vein of Margaret Atwood and Eileen Myles, Zumas fearlessly explores the contours of female experience, evoking “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a new millennium. This is a story of resilience, transformation and hope in tumultuous, even frightening, times.

Zumas’s national bestselling novel “Red Clocks” won the 2019 Oregon Book Award for Fiction and was shortlisted for the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction and the Neukom Award for Speculative Fiction. The novel was a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice and was named a Best Book of 2018 by The Atlantic, the Washington Post, the Huffington Post, Entropy and the New York Public Library. Vulture called it one of the 100 Most Important Books of the 21st Century So Far. “Red Clocks” has been translated into several languages.

Zumas is also the author of “Farewell Navigator: Stories” and “The Listeners”. Her stories, essays and interviews have appeared in Granta, The Times Literary Supplement, Guernica, BOMB, The Cut, Portland Monthly, Tin House and elsewhere.

She has received grants and fellowships from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund, the Regional Arts & Culture Council and the New York Foundation for the Arts. Zumas lives in Oregon and teaches in the creative writing program at Portland State University.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Leni Zumas’s “Red Clocks”.

RM/MMS/YAW