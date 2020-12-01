UN says 233,000 killed in Yemen war in last 6 years

The UN Tuesday said the conflict in Yemen has claimed 233,000 lives over the last six years.

In a report, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the conflict in Yemen has so far claimed the lives of 233,000 people, adding that "this large number is unfortunate and unacceptable."

According to the OCHA, Yemen has reached a critical point and there is an urgent need for a cease-fire now.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.

The U.S.-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives.

The Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war.

Back in September, the United Nations said that critical aid was cut at 300 health centers in Yemen due to lack of funding.

Between April and August, more than one-third of the UN’s important humanitarian programs in the strife-torn Arab country was reduced or shut down entirely, the UN said, warning of further drastic cuts.