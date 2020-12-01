Judiciary says seriously pursuing the scientist’s assassination

TEHRAN — Deputy Attorney General Saeed Omrani has said Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has ordered all judicial bodies to get involved in pursuing the case of Iranian nuclear scientist’s assassination.

“The head of the judiciary has firmly ordered all judicial forces to take action with all their tools and facilities to handle this case, so that a result will be achieved soon,” Omrani told reporters on Tuesday, ISNA reported.

On Friday at 14:30, nearly 10 people attacked the convoy of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on a highway in the small city of Absard in Damavand County, about 40 kilometers northeast of the capital Tehran. The scientist lost his life during the attack while his bodyguards were severely injured.

Iranian officials were quick to point the finger at Israel, which has carried out assassination operations against Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Friday that the attack was carried out with “serious indications of Israeli role”.

In remarks on Monday, Defense Minister Amir Hatami warned that no atrocity, terror or stupid act will go unanswered.

“We will pursue the perpetrators till the end and we will follow the order of the Commander-in-Chief (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei),” Hatami said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told a press conference on Tuesday that Iran’s response to the terror “will be of utmost pain for criminals.”

