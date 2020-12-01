“Two Roads” at Cinéma Vérité to take filmgoers to world of disabled with lust for life  

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cinéma Vérité festival will screen Czech filmmaker Radovan Sibrt’s documentary “Two Roads” that explores the spirit of survival and wild lust for life against all odds.

The film poses this question: What would you do, if you knew that you had a limited time ahead of you, much shorter than an average lifetime?

The members of The Tap Tap, a music band made up of physically disabled - or rather crippled as they would call themselves - students of Jedlicka Institute in Prague, answer the question with their pretty clear idea: They want to live and enjoy every single minute of it.

The Tap Tap shows how to confront difficulties and obstacles, and above all, how to have fun in your life. The members of the band are strong personalities with a direct attitude toward life. They smoke, curse and love, as long as they enjoy it.

“Two Roads” has been selected to be screened in World’s Best, a section of the major Iranian documentary festival that will feature a selection of documentaries acclaimed at 2020 international events across the world.

The 23rd edition of the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival in Czech honored the film with its audience award.

The film also won the grand prix of the 11th Belgrade International Film Festival for and by People with Disabilities – BOSIFEST.

Earlier on Sunday, the organizers of Cinéma Vérité announced that Romanian filmmaker Radu Ciorniciuc’s acclaimed documentary “Acasa, My Home” will be reviewed in the World’s Best section.

The film tells the story of the Enache family, nine children and their parents, who had been living for two decades in a shack in the wilderness of the Bucharest Delta: an abandoned water reservoir, one of the largest urban natural preserves in the world, with lakes and hundreds of species of animals and rare plants. When the authorities decide to reclaim this rare urban ecosystem, the Enache family is evicted and told to resettle in the city — a reality they know nothing about.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s Cinéma Vérité will be held entirely online from December 8 to 15.

Over 20 films on COVID-19 by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the festival as the organizers intend to attract attention to this disastrous disease by this special category.

Photo: The Tap Tap band in Czech filmmaker Radovan Sibrt’s documentary “Two Roads”.

MMS/YAW



