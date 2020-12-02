Pompeo visited West Bank, Golan Heights because he plans to run for president in 2014: activist  

As a preface to my answers, I'd like to state the following:

Mike Pompeo is an evangelical Christian and proudly proclaims his support for the genocidal state of Israel. He does this for two reasons: 1. He seems to believe the nonsense of evangelical 'prophecy' that all Jews will be rounded up and sent to the Holy Land to be killed or converted, so Jesus can return. He is actually one of the worst anti-Semites in the U.S. government, but Israel will use him and, by default, use Donald Trump as well, to get what it wants. What does Israel actually want? All of Palestine with no Palestinians in it. So they will make deals with the devil if necessary to reach that conclusion. They are also the only country in the Middle East that has invaded its neighbors, murdered its neighbors and confiscated land and resources from its neighbors. And it will continue to do so if people like Mike Pompeo remain in power. 2. He appears to be running for President in 2024.

Following is the text of Tehran Times’ interview with Greta Berlin:

Q: On November 19, Mike Pompeo toured the West Bank and the Golan Heights. How do you analyze the visits to these two occupied lands?

A: Mike Pompeo is running for office, even though he doesn't say he is. He bows to his base in the U.S., evangelical Christians, and Zionist Jews in the hope they don't forget he's their friend and supporter. Therefore, he is willing to forgo international law (which clearly states that Israel is an occupying force in the West Bank and Golan Heights). He does this because he can. And incoming President Biden is probably not going to risk his Presidency by challenging Israel. We'll have to wait and see.

Q: Pompeo said the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, which is only aimed at pressuring Israel to stop settlements of Palestinian lands, as “anti-Semitic” and as “cancer”. How do you interpret these remarks?

A: The real cancer is the belief of people like Mike Pompeo who thinks all Jews should return to the Holy Land and be killed or converted, then Jesus will return. It's a dreadful philosophy and has partially been responsible for the ongoing genocides and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, and Iraqis. The BDS movement is a non-violent response to the actions of Israel just as they were the non-violent response to the white supremacists in South Africa. It worked well for the South African blacks and it is working very well against the Israeli government. If BDS were not so successful, Israel and its supporters would not be trying to marginalize it.

Q: Pompeo also called settlements “part of Israel" and "a recognition of the reality". While in the Golan Heights, Pompeo also said, “This is a part of Israel and a central part of Israel." How can such amazing words be uttered? What is the ulterior motives behind such remarks?

A: Pompeo's ulterior motive is to make sure Trump's base in the U.S., primarily made up of Christian evangelicals and Zionist Jews remember what he says, so when he runs for President in 2024, they will vote for him. He also knows that Trump is a lame-duck President right now and for the next two months, he and "The Donald" will try to do as much 'facts on the ground' as they can to thwart Biden. Very few people in the U.S. Congress are brave enough to challenge AIPAC and other pro-Israeli groups. My hope is that the young Democrats like Tlaib and Omar will be the new politicians in the U.S. with a more progressive point of view, but that is going to take some time. In the meantime, the people suffering the most are the Palestinians, Lebanese, and Iraqis. And Pompeo is doing his best to include the brave Iranians as well.

A: Pompeo's remarks about occupied Palestine and Syria are being made so his base can hear him. In the U.S., people like Pompeo who have political ambitions, whether it's for the mayor of a city, governor of a state, Congress, or the presidency begin campaigning the moment the last campaign is done. So his primary motivation is for his American audience, and he really doesn't care what the rest of the world thinks. Since the UN has no teeth any longer and the EU doesn't do anything except write position papers about the occupation of Palestine, Pompeo knows he can get away with murder... literally.



Q: What is your opinion of his statement that “settlements can be done in a way that are lawful and appropriate and proper?”

A: Settlements are never going to be done in any way that is lawful and appropriate and proper. They are illegal. The squatters who live there, most of them Americans, are also illegal. But they can vote in the U.S elections, and they do. https://www.npr.org/2020/11/03/930472425/highly-motivated-in-israel-u-s-voters-lean-toward-trump it's all about appeasing the voters in the U.S. and collecting massive amounts of money from those who we call "Israeli-firsters", and Pompeo believes he can say whatever he wants. I can't think of any international body that is going to step up and remove those settlements. They have now become 'facts on the ground' and the only solution has become one-state with equal rights for all.

Q: Some view Pompeo as the ideologist who manipulates Trump and shapes his approach toward international issues such as the occupied lands, the Paris climate accord or the 2015 Iran nuclear accord. What do you think?

A: Pompeo became secretary of state in March 2018. Trump was already doing damage before Pompeo showed up on the scene. The U.S. removed itself from the Paris accords in 2017. And Trump removed the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, shortly after Pompeo took over, but that had been talked about from the moment Trump took office. Trump may look like a spoiled, stupid baby, but don't underestimate his desire to undo everything Obama did. That has been Trump's agenda all along.

Q: Don’t you think that commitment to international law has had no place in the Trump administration?

A: The U.S. has never been a model of upholding international law. The U.S. has been the primary 'no-vote' in the UN on resolutions condemning Israel's war crimes and crimes against humanity. So it's difficult to see the U.S. taking any kind of lead to force international law on anything. The U.S. has vetoed 81 resolutions at the UN since 2000. Only Russia has vetoed more than the U.S.

Q: Some believe that an inaction by the international community emboldened the Trump administration to go ahead with manipulation of facts and replace international law with violation of international law. What is your view?

A: I agree that the inaction of countries around the world as well as inaction from international bodies, from the UN to the ICC, have made it easy for the U.S. to flaunt international law. No one wants to step up and confront the U.S., the gorilla in the room. And Israel constantly says it will use the “Samson Option," (its nuclear capability) if ever someone attacks it. What began as such hope after WW II and the advent of the Geneva Conventions has now turned to dust.