Iran criticizes UN decision to remove cannabis from most dangerous drug category

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations has criticized a recent decision by the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs to remove cannabis and marijuana from the list of very dangerous drugs.

“Cannabis and marijuana are among the most dangerous and addictive drugs and are also prohibited by the law and regulations of the Narcotics Commission,” said Kazem Gharibabadi, Mehr reported on Saturday.

“The use of these drugs for medical purposes is also the responsibility of each country and there is no obligation to implement this decision in this regard,” Gharibabadi said.

He said many countries still believe that these drugs are very dangerous to human health and, therefore, do not use in their medical sectors based on their scientific studies and research.

“The use of these drugs is absolutely forbidden in Iran and the country, in accordance with its domestic law and the Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, continues to take national and strict measures over the illegal use and production of cannabis and related drugs with the aim of protecting public health,” he added.

The UN Commission for Narcotic Drugs voted on Wednesday to remove cannabis for medicinal purposes from a category of the world’s most dangerous drugs, a highly anticipated and long-delayed decision that could clear the way for an expansion of marijuana research and medical use.

The vote by the Commission for Narcotic Drugs, which is based in Vienna and includes 53 member states, considered a series of recommendations from the World Health Organization on reclassifying cannabis and its derivatives. The reclassification passed 27 to 25, with an abstention from Ukraine.

The United States and European nations were among those who voted in favor, while the likes of China, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan and Russia were opposed.

MH/PA