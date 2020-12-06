Global audience impressed by Iran’s “This Side, Other Side” 

TEHRAN – Iranian animated movie “This Side, Other Side” has been honored by several international events over the past few days.

The Scrittura e Immagine Short Festival, which took place in the Italian city of Pescara from November 27 to 29, selected the movie as best animation.

It was also named best animation at the C (H) ORTA Short Film Festival of Faial in Portugal on November 28.

In addition, Serbia’s International Festival of Children and Youth Animated Film awarded its Grand Prix to the movie. The festival took place in the city of Sremski Karlovci from November 19 to 23.

Directed by Lida Fazli, the animated movie is a production from Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

It won the UNICEF Award at the 15th Biennial of Animation Bratislava, an international festival of animated films for children that took place in the Slovakian capital in October.

We are always so afraid of the other side, even though we are all the same. When a war rips their world apart, a little girl and little boy from two sides come together to heal it with their magical crayon. But we all know that’s just fantasy. Real wars are not so easy to stop; the damage is not so easy to fix.

Photo: “This Side, Other Side” by Iranian director Lida Fazli.

