Jafari appointed as new IMIDRO head

TEHRAN – Vajihollah Jafari is appointed as the new head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), IRNA reported.

Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini appointed Jafari to the post replacing Khodadad Qaribpour which headed the organization since December 2018.

Jafari previously served as the head of Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company (IMPASCO).

IMIDRO is a major state-owned holding company active in the mining sector in Iran. It has eight major companies and 55 operational subsidiaries active in steel, aluminum, copper, cement and mineral exploitation fields.

One of the important measures that IMIDRO has taken over the past few years has been the development of an exploration program under which so far 450,000 square kilometers of mining exploration has been carried out and great reserves have been identified.

