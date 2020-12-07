Seven dead as flooding hits southern Iran

TEHRAN – Flood has killed seven people so far in the southern provinces of Bushehr and Hormozgan during the last few days.

Mehdi Valipour, head of the Red Crescent Society for Rescue and Relief, announced that 318 rescuers in 76 operational teams helped flood victims in 41 cities, villages, and nomadic areas, IRNA reported.

According to him, six provinces of Isfahan, Bushehr, Tehran, Fars, Hormozgan, and Yazd have been affected by flooding.

During that time, 1,202 flood victims were rescued, 42 of whom were accommodated in temporary shelters in rescue stations, schools, and mosques.

FB/MG