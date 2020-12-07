Zarif meets new Syrian FM, says Tehran backs Astana process

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who held talks with new Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Monday expressed happiness over the continuation of political process in Syria and said Iran backs the Astana format for ending the long-running conflict in Syria.

Mekdad was appointed on November 22 as Syria’s foreign minister after the death of the country’s foreign minister Walid al-Muallem.

In Monday talks, Zarif and Mekdad held talks on series of issues, exchanging views about mutual issues, regional and international developments as well as joint campaign against terrorism.

Pointing to the extensive and strategic ties between Iran and Syria, the two foreign ministers also held discussions over mutual and multilateral economic cooperation.

Zarif also cherished the memory of al-Muallem. and announced his readiness to cooperate with the new Syrian foreign minister.

Zarif also assessed as positive the convention of a conference on the return of the displaced Syrian people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif said the recent developments in the region entail a sharing of ideas between Iran, Syria and other countries more than ever.

For his part, Mekdad conveyed message of condolences from President Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian government and nation over the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakrizadeh on November 27 and also General Qassem Soleimani to the Iranian nation earlier this year.

Mekdad also thanked Iran for its unwavering support for Damascus in the war against terrorism and extremism. He also pointed to the malign activities of the U.S. in the region, saying such acts have led to an intensification of tensions.



Such malicious behaviors which are in line with the plots of the Zionist regime show that the interests of Israel stand above those of the U.S., the Syrian foreign minister commented.



The chief diplomat added Syria is firm in its campaign against terrorism and that cooperation between Iran and Syria is very important in restoring peace and security in Syria.

Meghdad arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit on Monday morning. He also planned to hold meeting with President Rouhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and other senior Iranian officials.

