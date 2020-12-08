Exports from Hamedan Province increases 18%

TEHRAN- The value of exports from Hamedan Province, west-central Iran, has increased 18 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Hamidreza Matin, the head of the province’s industry, mining, and trade department, said 339,156 tons of commodities valued at $89.124 million have been exported from the province during the mentioned eight-month, while the figure was $75.497 million in the same period of time in the past year.

The official mentioned industrial, petrochemical, and agricultural products, as well as minerals, and handicrafts as the major products exported to 36 countries, and said that chemical and petrochemical products accounted for 55 percent of the exports during the mentioned period of time.

Matin also announced that 3,700 tons of commodities valued at $12 million have been imported to the province during the first eight months of the present year.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year reached $44.6 billion.

Mehdi Mirashrafi has said that in the mentioned eight months, Iran imported $23.1 billion worth of goods, while the exports stood at $21.5 billion.

The total volume of traded goods was estimated at about 97.7 million tons, of which over 75 million tons were related to exports and about 21.8 million tons were imported goods.

MA/MA