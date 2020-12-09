Webinar to discuss landscape conservation around Pasargadae

TEHRAN – An online seminar will be discussing today the latest developments in the conservation of sceneries encircling the UNESCO-registered Pasargadae in southern Iran.

The event will also review joint projects Iranian archaeologists and their French counterparts have carried out within and around the World Heritage over the past five years, ISNA reported.

Situated about 50 km north of Persepolis, Pasargadae embraces outstanding examples of the first phase of royal Achaemenid art and architecture and exceptional testimonies of Persian civilization.

Cyrus was the founder of the Achaemenid Empire which at its greatest extent stretched from the Balkans to the Indus Valley, spanning 5.5 million square kilometers. The Persian king declared the world’s first charter of human rights, also known as the Cyrus Cylinder.

