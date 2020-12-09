Over 655,000 tons of lead, zinc extracted in 8 months

TEHRAN- Lead and zin extraction reached 655,850 tons during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), which was one percent less than the amount extracted in the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported.

The extraction amount of lead and zinc in the eighth month of this year was 71,602 tons, which was nine percent less than the figure for the same month in the past year.

According to the United States Geological Survey, Iran holds the world's largest zinc, ninth largest copper, 10th largest iron ore, fifth largest gypsum and barite, and 10th largest uranium reserves.

