Alireza Qorbani, Alim Qasimov sing duet “Rababi”

TEHRAN – Vocalists Alireza Qorbani from Iran and Alim Qasimov from Azerbaijan have sung a duet of “Rababi” featuring a poem by the Persian mystic and poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi.

Their single is scheduled to be released on Friday by the Cultural and Artistic Institute of Ahang Eshtiagh (Aerecords), a company working in the fields of audio and video productions and publications.

The two vocalists have sung both in Persian and Azerbaijani together in the song, composer Hessam Nasser has said.



“A number of Iranian and international musicians have also collaborated in the project. Mahan Mirarab played guitar and his performance was recorded in Austria, and bass guitar was performed by Dara Darai,” he said

“Nabil Yousef Sharidavi, a researcher on Arab and Kurd music, also collaborated in this project by performing on Daf. Saman Samimi and Milad Mohammadi are other musicians who have worked for this song,” he added.

“Rababi” is not Qasimov’s first collaboration with Iranian musicians.

In December 2018, Iranian composer Saeid Khavarnejad and Qasimov joined together to make an album based on the Haft Paykar, a magnum opus of the Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi (c. 1141-1209 CE).

Lyrics on the album “Haft Paykar” has been sung in Persian, Azerbaijani and French. Nezami is considered the greatest romantic epic poet in Persian literature who brought a colloquial and realistic style to the Persian epic.

Qasimov and his daughter Fargana Qasimova together with the Tehran Wind Orchestra gave concerts at Vahdat Hall in January 2015.

The master also gave a concert at the Milad Hall of the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds in May 2014. After that program, he then performed concerts in Ardebil, Tabriz and Urmia, Iran’s major Azeri-speaking cities.



In addition, Qasimov along with a number of Iranian musicians, including vocalist Mohammad Motamedi and kamancheh virtuoso Sina Jahanabadi, performed a joint concert at the 49th International Festival of Carthage in Tunis in August 2013.



In 1999, Qasimov was awarded the International Music Council-UNESCO Music Prize, one of the highest international accolades for music.



He has performed at many international events in the Netherlands, Japan, China, Canada, Italy, the U.S. and many other countries.

Photo: Cover the single “Rababi” by Alireza Qorbani and Alim Qasimov.

