Iranian researchers win international water conservation award

TEHRAN – The University of Tehran researchers won the WatSave Annual Award of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) for the Young Professionals category.

Hamed Ebrahimian Associate Professor, and Mohammad Sadegh Keshavarz, Ph.D. Student, of College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, won the Young Professionals Award for “Reducing Effect of Micro-dams on Infiltration and Uniformity of Water Distribution along the Furrow.”

Established in 1950, the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage is a leading scientific, technical, international not-for-profit, non-governmental organization. ICID is a network of experts from across the world in the field of irrigation, drainage, and flood management. ICID's mission is to promote ‘Sustainable agriculture water management’ to achieve a ‘Water secure world free of poverty and hunger through sustainable rural development’.

ICID constituted WatSave Annual Award(s) in 1997 to identify and promote exceptional water conservation/saving practices in agriculture. They are presented every year to individuals or a team of individuals after evaluating actual realized savings; and not promising research results, plans, or good ideas/intentions to save water.

The award consists of an honorarium of $2000 and a citation plaque. The WatSave Awards are presented during the Annual ICID Executive Council Meeting (IEC). An autonomous international panel of judges adjudges the winners every year.

WatSave Award has been categorized in four categories, including, Technology Award, Innovative Water Management Award, Farmer Award, and Young Professionals Award (recognizing young professionals (below 40 years) contributing to original research and innovative water-saving techniques leading towards sustainability).

FB/MG