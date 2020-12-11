Sepahan too strong for Nassaji: IPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team started Matchday 6 of Iran Professional League (IPL) with a 4-0 win over Nassaji on Friday.

The victory sees the Isfahan based football team move to second place in the table.

Brazilian forward Kiros Stanlley gave the hosts the lead with a powerful header in the 21st minute. Mohammadreza Hosseini made it 2-0 in the 40th minute with a long-range strike inside the area. With a minute remaining in the first half, left-footed Sajad Shahbazzadeh scored the third goal after dribbling past several Nassaji players. Shahbazzadeh was on target once again in the 83rd minute to seal a 4-0 win over visiting team Nassaji.

On Saturday, IPL leader Gol Gohar will play Sanat Naft in Abadan, Foolad host Saipa, Paykan face Aluminum, Mes Rafsanjan play Naft Masjed Soleyman and Persepolis entertain Zob Ahan.

Machine Sazi will meet Tractor in Tabriz derby on Sunday and Shahr Khodro host Esteghlal in Mashhad.