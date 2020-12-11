“Leadership in the Creative Industries” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – American media scholar Karen L. Mallia’s book “Leadership in the Creative Industries: Principles and Practice” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

The Academic Center for Education Culture and Research at the University of Tehran is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Mehdi Sharifi and Nasser Jenani.

“Leadership in the Creative Industries” is a much-needed guide to the theory and practice of the creative leadership skills that are essential to lead effectively in creative fields. As the growth of creative industries continues to surge and “noncreative” businesses put increasing emphasis on creativity and innovation, this book offers a practical resource that explores how to confidently lead a workforce, creatively.

In order to lead creative people, it is essential to understand the creative process, creativity, and the range of variables that affect it.

This book fills a gap in the literature by exploring the creative leadership practices that are solidly grounded in evidence-based research. The author includes suggestions for overcoming the challenges associated with leading creative people, and puts to rest many of the current industry misconceptions about leading creatively.

This vital resource is the first book that highlights the theory and practice of creative leadership skills in the creative industries.

The book includes best practices of leading for creativity, and reveals what encourages creativity and what suppresses it.

It debunks commonly held myths about leading a creative workforce with evidence-based guidance, as well as, contains a wealth of helpful tips, visualizations, callouts from primary research, and anecdotes from recognized thought leaders, to highlight and underscore important principles.

Written for academics and students of leadership, those working or aspiring to work in the creative industries, “Leadership in the Creative Industries” puts the focuses directly on the theory and practice of creative leadership in creative fields.

Mallia is a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Photo: A poster for the Persian translation of Karen L. Mallia’s book “Leadership in the Creative Industries”.

MMS

