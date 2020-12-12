Sadegh Moharrami pens long-term Dinamo Zagreb deal

TEHRAN – Iranian winger Sadegh Moharrami has secured his long-term future with Dinamo Zagreb football team.

The Iranian international player joined the Croatian champions from Iran’s Persepolis in June 2018 on a five-year contract.

“I am very happy to extend my contract and I feel like my home here in Zagreb,” Moharrami said.

“I make the most of my opportunities in Dinamo and am very happy to be part of the graet team,” he added.

Moharrami, 24, helped Dinamo Zagreb to beat Dutch club Feyenoord 2-0 in Rotterdam on Thursday to advance to the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Dinamo Zagreb are now unbeaten in their last 12 Europa League group matches which is the current record. Villarreal are behind Dinamo with an 11-game unbeaten streak.