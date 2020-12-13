Iran’s deputy FM meets Hamid Karzai in Kabul

TEHRAN – Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul on Saturday evening to discuss relations between the two neighboring countries.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction over the friendly relationship that exists between Tehran and Kabul and emphasized that such a relationship should be strengthened, IRNA reported.

Araghchi and Karzai also exchanged views about the Afghan peace process.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi also met with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's peace council.

At that meeting, the two sides discussed the peace talks, the progress of the Doha negotiations, the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing peace in Afghanistan, and relations between the two countries.

Araghchi also met with his Afghan counterpart Meerwais Nab on Saturday, when he voiced hopes that the comprehensive document for long-term cooperation between the two countries will be finalized and be signed soon.

The two sides discussed the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing a regional consensus on the political and security situation in Afghanistan.

They also exchanged views about expanding political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Also on Saturday, Araghchi met with Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib. They discussed bilateral issues, security, and the peace process in Afghanistan, according to Mehr.

Araghchi emphasized Tehran's support for the Afghan government and constitution.

It came days after Iran and Afghanistan inaugurated a strategic railway that connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Herat.

The railway project began in the fiscal year of 2007-2008. It included four parts, of which Iran was in charge of completing three, including two on its own soil and one on the Afghan soil.

During the Thursday inaugural ceremony, which was held via a videoconference, President Rouhani hailed the brotherly relations between the Iranian and Afghan nations, saying the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat railway will bolster the two countries’ ties.

“Today is a day of greeting, a day of blessing and a day of commencement for the two great nations of Afghanistan and Iran,” Rouhani said during the ceremony.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also expressed satisfaction over the inauguration of the railway project, saying it was the outcome of the two countries’ tireless efforts to bring prosperity to both sides.

He said the completion of the project in spite of problems created by the coronavirus pandemic is a clear example of the two sides’ national will to ensure development and economic progress.

MH/PA