Afghan national security advisor to visit Iran on Tuesday

TEHRAN – Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib plans to visit Iran on Tuesday at the invitation of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

During his visit to Iran, Mohib will meet with his Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral issues, the Afghan peace plan process and regional developments, Nour News reported.

In addition to Shamkhani, the Afghan national security advisor is also expected to meet with some other high-ranking Iranian security and political officials.

Mohib’s visit came after several Iranian officials paid visits to Afghanistan to discuss important issues such as the Afghan peace process.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the deputy foreign minister of Iran, recently traveled to neighboring Afghanistan to hold high-level talks with Afghan officials. He met with his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab, Mohib, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Pointing to the affinities between Iran and Afghanistan, Araghchi said peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan directly affect Iran.

“This association shows that peace and stability in Afghanistan is peace and stability in Iran and that the well-being of the Afghan people is directly related to the progress of the Iranian people, and this is a strategic fact,” the deputy foreign minister said.

Araghchi also said that Iran and Afghanistan have all but finalized a strategic document that will set the stage for deeper ties between the two countries. According to Araghchi, the strategic document between Iran and Afghanistan consists of 5 parts, 4 of which have been finalized, and only the security part of the document remains, which will be finalized soon.

“We hope for a final conclusion on the Comprehensive Strategic Document,” Araghchi noted, adding that the document will outline the prospect of long-term relations between Iran and Afghanistan and will play an important role in strengthening the two countries’ relations.

