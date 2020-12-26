Intelligence Ministry rejects rumors against Afghan nationals in Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has issued a statement rejecting that it has published warnings to Afghan nationals living in Iran.

The statement said that there have been rumors and stories circulating on social media against Afghan nationals in Iran that intend to create panic and fear among them.

“The Ministry of Intelligence has not released such stories,” the statement said.

The statement also underlined that the only source of news for the ministry is the Center for Public Relations and Information and any kind of news, statements, and warnings will be solely published through the ministry’s website.

SM/PA