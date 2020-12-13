Alihosseini named Iran’s junior weightlifting coach

TEHRAN – Former Iranian superheavyweight weightlifter Saeid Alihossein was named as the country’s junior team head coach.

He will prepare the team for the 2021 IWF Junior World Championships which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from March 5 to 18.

Alihosseini returned to the field in August 2017 after eight years suspension and won two silver medals at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, United States and 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, respectively.

The Iranian superheavyweight announced his retirement from the sport in last year’s November after losing hope of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

On Sunday, Iran Weightlifting Federation introduced Alihosseini as the junior team head coach.

The 2021 competition will be a Gold Level Qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympic Games.