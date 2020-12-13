GDP growth turns positive in H1

TEHRAN – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati announced that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth (both with and without oil) has become positive, IRIB reported.

“Today's report of the Economic Accounts Department of the Central Bank indicates that the country’s GDP growth in the first six months of the current year (March 19-September 20) was positive with and without oil,” Hemmati wrote in a statement.

According to the report, the country’s GDP excluding the oil rose 1.4 percent in the mentioned period, while the figure increased by 1.3 percent with oil included.

Iran’s economic growth in the first and second quarters of the current year with oil were -2.9 percent and + 5.1 percent, respectively, and economic growth without oil in the mentioned quarters was -0.6 percent and + 3.2 percent, respectively, Hemmati said.

In its latest World Outlook Report titled “The Long and Difficult Ascend” published in October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) put the Iranian economic growth in 2020 at 3.2 percent.

The international body’s estimation of Iran’s economy improved 0.1 percent in this report compared to its previous report published in June.

