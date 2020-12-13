Attention devoted to forgotten archaeological hill southern Iran 

TEHRAN - A demarcation project has been commenced on Tepe Mafinabad in southwest Tehran province, expecting to shield the archaeological hill from further damage.

The mapping and demarcation project is to protect the ancient hill, which is situated in Eslamshahr, from any possible damage, and to prevent it from any illegal construction in its surrounding areas, provincial tourism official Morteza Adibzadeh announced on Sunday.

A guard booth will be installed at the ancient site… and it will be free of the construction debris scattered around, the official added.

The hill, which dates back to the 4th and 5th millennium BC, was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1998.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray in which signs of settlement dates from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

